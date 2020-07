Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE! Check out this Pinnacle West home only 1 year old. This home features a gourmet kitchen, upgraded ceramic tile, and a peaceful master retreat with a walk-in shower and dual sinks. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the master balcony while looking at the majestic views. Opportunity is knocking so come on by!