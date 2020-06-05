All apartments in Buckeye
25440 W YANEZ Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

25440 W YANEZ Drive

25440 West Yanez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25440 West Yanez Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Amazing rental opportunity in this brand new, never been lived in home! The open floor plan has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This new home features tons of upgrades including designer cabinets and fixtures. The kitchen has energy efficient appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space and a walk-in pantry as well as a separate dining area. Outside there is a fully fenced gravel backyard, covered back patio and low maintenance front yard landscaping. Parkplace at Buckeye offers tons of activities including walking trails, picnic areas and a children's playground. You will love to be the first person to live in this gorgeous spec home! Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25440 W YANEZ Drive have any available units?
25440 W YANEZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25440 W YANEZ Drive have?
Some of 25440 W YANEZ Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25440 W YANEZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25440 W YANEZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25440 W YANEZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25440 W YANEZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25440 W YANEZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25440 W YANEZ Drive offers parking.
Does 25440 W YANEZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25440 W YANEZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25440 W YANEZ Drive have a pool?
No, 25440 W YANEZ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25440 W YANEZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 25440 W YANEZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25440 W YANEZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25440 W YANEZ Drive has units with dishwashers.

