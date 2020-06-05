25440 W YANEZ Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Amazing rental opportunity in this brand new, never been lived in home! The open floor plan has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This new home features tons of upgrades including designer cabinets and fixtures. The kitchen has energy efficient appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space and a walk-in pantry as well as a separate dining area. Outside there is a fully fenced gravel backyard, covered back patio and low maintenance front yard landscaping. Parkplace at Buckeye offers tons of activities including walking trails, picnic areas and a children's playground. You will love to be the first person to live in this gorgeous spec home! Call us today!