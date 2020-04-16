All apartments in Buckeye
25414 W LINCOLN Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

25414 W LINCOLN Avenue

25414 West Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25414 West Lincoln Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*Wonderful clean single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Buckeye** Great lay out and floor plan, plenty of space but not too much and easy to keep cool in summer. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment. Please note that there is a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, and the tenant pays the monthly rental sales tax based on city and 1% admin fee per month. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ***NO SECTION 8**Move in costs based on the 1st of the month move in are $2,940.50 which includes your 1st month's rent, tax, & admin fee. Plus a $1350.00 refundable security deposit. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin / registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st.***** No Housing Vouchers *****No CATS***WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN HOMES***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue have any available units?
25414 W LINCOLN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue have?
Some of 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25414 W LINCOLN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue offer parking?
No, 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue have a pool?
No, 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25414 W LINCOLN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

