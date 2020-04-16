25414 W LINCOLN Avenue

Amenities

*Wonderful clean single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Buckeye** Great lay out and floor plan, plenty of space but not too much and easy to keep cool in summer. Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment. Please note that there is a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, and the tenant pays the monthly rental sales tax based on city and 1% admin fee per month. ''Property is listed in As Is condition'' ***NO SECTION 8**Move in costs based on the 1st of the month move in are $2,940.50 which includes your 1st month's rent, tax, & admin fee. Plus a $1350.00 refundable security deposit. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin / registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st.***** No Housing Vouchers *****No CATS***WE NOW OFFER RENT TO OWN HOMES***