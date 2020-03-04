All apartments in Buckeye
25368 W DARREL Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

25368 W DARREL Drive

25368 West Darrel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25368 West Darrel Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FORMER MODEL HOME!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is perfect for you!! Huge open kitchen with tons of counter space, cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Lots of tile floors and upgraded carpet. Custom window treatments and fresh neutral paint. Huge laundry room, entertainment center and open loft upstairs are a plus too! Enjoy the north south facing over sized professionally landscaped lot with large covered patio!! Your new home is perfectly located and walking distance to local school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

