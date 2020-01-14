25267 W La Mont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Buckeye Home++ New Paint!! New Carpet !! Newer Appliances !! - Gorgeous 4 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms, BRAND NEW CARPET!! BRAND NEW PAINT !! BLACK APPLIANCES LIKE NEW!! Large living room and large family room overlooking kitchen!! Double Door Refrigerator with ice-maker, Washer and Dryer included !! Great Layout!! Lots of storage!! All bedrooms upstairs. 9 feet flat ceilings, oak cabinets, formal dining area, eat-in kitchen, family room, low maintenance desert front landscaping w/ stone entry accents, huge backyard w/ covered patio, 2 car garage and much more! Close to community park and children's play area!! Must see !!



(RLNE5295656)