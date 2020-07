Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful Verrado home has 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and with a breakfast bar. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. This home has ceiling fans and modern fixtures all throughout, a paved patio and a two-car garage. All appliance's included. Verrado provides great amenities like water parks, a gym (membership included in the lease) grocery stores, restaurants and many more!