Buckeye, AZ
24906 W Dove Mesa Dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

24906 W Dove Mesa Dr

24906 West Dove Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24906 West Dove Mesa Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e1feb8027 ---- Fantastic single level home in Buckeye with plenty of space at a reasonable price. The home consists of 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms and a Den. It has two-tone paint throughout and tile in all the right places! The newly installed French Doors will lead you into a spacious yard with covered patio. \'\'Property is listed in As Is condition\'\'***No Cats*** Fantastic single level home in Buckeye with plenty of space at a reasonable price. The home consists of 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms and a Den. It has two-tone paint throughout and tile in all the right places! The newly installed French Doors will lead you into a spacious yard with covered patio. \'\'Property is listed in As Is condition\'\'***No Cats*** 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Single Story Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr have any available units?
24906 W Dove Mesa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24906 W Dove Mesa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr offers parking.
Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr have a pool?
No, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr have accessible units?
No, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24906 W Dove Mesa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
