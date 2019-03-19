All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 24613 W GREGORY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
24613 W GREGORY Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24613 W GREGORY Road

24613 West Gregory Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24613 West Gregory Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Available for immediate move in! Like new and super clean 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in beautiful Crystal Vista. This model-like home with North/South Sun Exposure features granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and breakfast bar. Master bedroom includes full master bath with separate shower/tub. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Close to community park with basketball courts and a children's playground. This neighborhood also features BBQ areas, picnic ramadas and walking paths and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24613 W GREGORY Road have any available units?
24613 W GREGORY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 24613 W GREGORY Road have?
Some of 24613 W GREGORY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24613 W GREGORY Road currently offering any rent specials?
24613 W GREGORY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24613 W GREGORY Road pet-friendly?
No, 24613 W GREGORY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 24613 W GREGORY Road offer parking?
Yes, 24613 W GREGORY Road offers parking.
Does 24613 W GREGORY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24613 W GREGORY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24613 W GREGORY Road have a pool?
No, 24613 W GREGORY Road does not have a pool.
Does 24613 W GREGORY Road have accessible units?
No, 24613 W GREGORY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24613 W GREGORY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24613 W GREGORY Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College