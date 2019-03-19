24613 W GREGORY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill

Available for immediate move in! Like new and super clean 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in beautiful Crystal Vista. This model-like home with North/South Sun Exposure features granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and breakfast bar. Master bedroom includes full master bath with separate shower/tub. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Close to community park with basketball courts and a children's playground. This neighborhood also features BBQ areas, picnic ramadas and walking paths and more!