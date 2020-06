Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing rental almost brand new! 3 Bed/2Bath home with den. Highly upgraded, open kitchen that has tons of beautiful dark wood cabinets with lots of counter space and center island. All appliances including washer/dryer. Dining is right off kitchen and opens into the great room. Tile floors in kitchen and hallways. Covered patio with low maintenance yard that looks out to a natural wash with no other house directly behind. This is a great rental, call us today!