Buckeye, AZ
23363 W PIMA Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

23363 W PIMA Street

23363 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

23363 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
SORRY NO PET FRIENDLY -- NO PETS ALLOWED SPACIOUS 2 STORY OFFERING 3 BEDROOM PLUS DOUBLE DOOR DEN WHICH COULD BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM - HUGE LOFT - 3 BATHS - GRANITE CABINETS - CHERRY MAPLE CABINETRY - WALKIN PANTRY - EATTIN KITCHEN - UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE - DUAL SINKS - WALKIN CLOSET - LAMINATE HARD WOOD FLOORS - EASY DESERT LANDSCAPE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23363 W PIMA Street have any available units?
23363 W PIMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23363 W PIMA Street have?
Some of 23363 W PIMA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23363 W PIMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
23363 W PIMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23363 W PIMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 23363 W PIMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23363 W PIMA Street offer parking?
No, 23363 W PIMA Street does not offer parking.
Does 23363 W PIMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23363 W PIMA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23363 W PIMA Street have a pool?
No, 23363 W PIMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 23363 W PIMA Street have accessible units?
No, 23363 W PIMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23363 W PIMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23363 W PIMA Street has units with dishwashers.

