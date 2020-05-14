23363 W PIMA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

SORRY NO PET FRIENDLY -- NO PETS ALLOWED SPACIOUS 2 STORY OFFERING 3 BEDROOM PLUS DOUBLE DOOR DEN WHICH COULD BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM - HUGE LOFT - 3 BATHS - GRANITE CABINETS - CHERRY MAPLE CABINETRY - WALKIN PANTRY - EATTIN KITCHEN - UPSTAIRS MASTER SUITE - DUAL SINKS - WALKIN CLOSET - LAMINATE HARD WOOD FLOORS - EASY DESERT LANDSCAPE