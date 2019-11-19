Amenities

23330 W. ARROW DR. Available 01/01/20 Sundance Active Adult (55+) Community 2 bed 2 bath on Golf Course - Former model home in the highly sought 55+ community of Sundance Active Adult community with sports courts, heated swimming pools, spas, fitness center & recreation room. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home backs to Golf Course, tile/laminte flooring, built in Entertainment center. All appliances including washer & dryer. PLUS a bonus of Monthly Landscaping service. New Tenants must register with Sundance Community HOA & pay any fees associated with registration.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3963119)