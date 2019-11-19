All apartments in Buckeye
23330 W. ARROW DR.
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

23330 W. ARROW DR.

23330 West Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23330 West Arrow Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
23330 W. ARROW DR. Available 01/01/20 Sundance Active Adult (55+) Community 2 bed 2 bath on Golf Course - Former model home in the highly sought 55+ community of Sundance Active Adult community with sports courts, heated swimming pools, spas, fitness center & recreation room. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home backs to Golf Course, tile/laminte flooring, built in Entertainment center. All appliances including washer & dryer. PLUS a bonus of Monthly Landscaping service. New Tenants must register with Sundance Community HOA & pay any fees associated with registration.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3963119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23330 W. ARROW DR. have any available units?
23330 W. ARROW DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23330 W. ARROW DR. have?
Some of 23330 W. ARROW DR.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23330 W. ARROW DR. currently offering any rent specials?
23330 W. ARROW DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23330 W. ARROW DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23330 W. ARROW DR. is pet friendly.
Does 23330 W. ARROW DR. offer parking?
No, 23330 W. ARROW DR. does not offer parking.
Does 23330 W. ARROW DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23330 W. ARROW DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23330 W. ARROW DR. have a pool?
Yes, 23330 W. ARROW DR. has a pool.
Does 23330 W. ARROW DR. have accessible units?
No, 23330 W. ARROW DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 23330 W. ARROW DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23330 W. ARROW DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
