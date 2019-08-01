All apartments in Buckeye
23315 W TWILIGHT Trail
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

23315 W TWILIGHT Trail

23315 West Twilight Trail · No Longer Available
Location

23315 West Twilight Trail, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Situated on .25 acres, overlooking the golf course with a backyard oasis, this 2004 build, single-owner home features dual master suites, heated bathroom floors, expansive closets, and luxury upgrades throughout.This pristine home has been used as a vacation home and looks and feels new. It's tastefully furnished and near lovely Old Town Litchfield Park, The Wigwam Resort, and White Tanks Regional Park. A 30 minute drive from downtown Phoenix, this vacation rental is close to many venues and restaurants, while maintaining the quiet, rustic charm of the West Valley. Garage has epoxy flooring, and removable outdoor heaters are included with the rental. Seasonal rates may vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail have any available units?
23315 W TWILIGHT Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail have?
Some of 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail currently offering any rent specials?
23315 W TWILIGHT Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail pet-friendly?
No, 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail offer parking?
Yes, 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail does offer parking.
Does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail have a pool?
No, 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail does not have a pool.
Does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail have accessible units?
No, 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23315 W TWILIGHT Trail has units with dishwashers.
