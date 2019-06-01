All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr

23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6a4f28057 ---- Beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Formal living room at entrance with high vaulted ceilings-- Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large open family room right off kitchen. 1 bedroom, 1 bath privately located downstairs. Great master suite upstairs with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!Please note there?s a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, & tenant pays monthly rental sales tax based on city & 1% admin fee per month. There is $20/month pet rent per pet. $150 per pet non-refundable pet deposit. *NO SECTION 8 and NO cats***REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS** 2 Car Garage 3 Bath 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Loft/Den Range Hood Stove Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr have any available units?
23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr have?
Some of 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr offers parking.
Does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr have a pool?
No, 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr have accessible units?
No, 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College