23196 W Ashleigh Marie Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets range refrigerator

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6a4f28057 ---- Beautiful two story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Formal living room at entrance with high vaulted ceilings-- Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large open family room right off kitchen. 1 bedroom, 1 bath privately located downstairs. Great master suite upstairs with walk in closet and master bath including separate shower and tub. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!Please note there?s a one-time $200 admin fee for move in, & tenant pays monthly rental sales tax based on city & 1% admin fee per month. There is $20/month pet rent per pet. $150 per pet non-refundable pet deposit. *NO SECTION 8 and NO cats***REFRIGERATOR WILL NOT CONVEY AND CAN BE REMOVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN - OWNER DOES NOT GUARANTEE REFRIGERATOR IS OPERATIONAL-IF TENANT WANTS REFRIGERATOR, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR **ALL REPAIR COSTS** 2 Car Garage 3 Bath 4 Bedroom Garage Door Opener Loft/Den Range Hood Stove Two Story