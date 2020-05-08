All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 23168 W Arrow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
23168 W Arrow Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:35 AM

23168 W Arrow Dr

23168 West Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23168 West Arrow Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
55+ Adult Community- MUST BE 55+ TO RENT!!! Available NOW

Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level, open concept, Kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, spacious bedrooms, great size laundry room, Master suit has a walk-in shower, walk-in closet and it's own exit to the patio, the backyard backs to the golf course and has wonderful views. Quiet, tranquil setting in the Sundance active adult community. 18 hole golf course, recreation center, restaurant, heated swimming and lap pools, spa, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, library, billiards, etc
To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent.

*No Short-Term Leasing***

SELF TOURING available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #940578

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23168 W Arrow Dr have any available units?
23168 W Arrow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23168 W Arrow Dr have?
Some of 23168 W Arrow Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23168 W Arrow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23168 W Arrow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23168 W Arrow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23168 W Arrow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23168 W Arrow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23168 W Arrow Dr offers parking.
Does 23168 W Arrow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23168 W Arrow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23168 W Arrow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23168 W Arrow Dr has a pool.
Does 23168 W Arrow Dr have accessible units?
No, 23168 W Arrow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23168 W Arrow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23168 W Arrow Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College