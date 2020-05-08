23168 W Arrow Dr

Amenities
55+ Adult Community- MUST BE 55+ TO RENT!!! Available NOW
Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level, open concept, Kitchen has granite countertops, pantry, spacious bedrooms, great size laundry room, Master suit has a walk-in shower, walk-in closet and it's own exit to the patio, the backyard backs to the golf course and has wonderful views. Quiet, tranquil setting in the Sundance active adult community. 18 hole golf course, recreation center, restaurant, heated swimming and lap pools, spa, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, library, billiards, etc
