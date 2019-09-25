All apartments in Buckeye
23080 West Yavapai Street
23080 West Yavapai Street

23080 West Yavapai Street · No Longer Available
Location

23080 West Yavapai Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL- 1/2 off first month.

3 bedroom with 1681 sq ft, single-story home in Sundance! Spread out in 2 nice carpeted living areas with open kitchen, nice cabinetry and functional island area for meal prep and breakfast bar. The large master bedroom has huge walk-in closet. 2 Car garage and large rear yard. Hurry on this great property - available immediately!

Call 480-351-8888 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480-267-6126 RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23080 West Yavapai Street have any available units?
23080 West Yavapai Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 23080 West Yavapai Street currently offering any rent specials?
23080 West Yavapai Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23080 West Yavapai Street pet-friendly?
No, 23080 West Yavapai Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23080 West Yavapai Street offer parking?
Yes, 23080 West Yavapai Street offers parking.
Does 23080 West Yavapai Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23080 West Yavapai Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23080 West Yavapai Street have a pool?
No, 23080 West Yavapai Street does not have a pool.
Does 23080 West Yavapai Street have accessible units?
No, 23080 West Yavapai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23080 West Yavapai Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23080 West Yavapai Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23080 West Yavapai Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23080 West Yavapai Street does not have units with air conditioning.
