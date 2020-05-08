226 N 199TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Incredible rental opportunity in a BRAND new home that has never been lived in! Ceiling fans will be installed throughout, prior to move in. Beautiful upgraded home located in Blue Horizon subdivision. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, upgraded flooring, pantry, lots of cabinets, all new appliances, all overlooking a large great room! Upstairs has a roomy loft, brand new washer and dryer, luxurious master suite and three more bedrooms. Neighborhood features 2 neighborhood parks, playgrounds, a covered picnic area and greenbelts! Close to everything you will need, this home will rent quickly, must see!