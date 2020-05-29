All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

22556 W Papago St

22556 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

22556 West Papago Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
New interior! Great home for the money! - This home has new flooring, interior paint, and has been professionally cleaned....ready for move in! Fully applianced kitchen, ceiling fans, and priced right. $1300 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Buckeye rental tax of 2%, $10 mthly admin fee, Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. These are our minimum rental requirements. Some owners of individual properties may have slightly different requirements.

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

(RLNE5736464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22556 W Papago St have any available units?
22556 W Papago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 22556 W Papago St currently offering any rent specials?
22556 W Papago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22556 W Papago St pet-friendly?
No, 22556 W Papago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22556 W Papago St offer parking?
No, 22556 W Papago St does not offer parking.
Does 22556 W Papago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22556 W Papago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22556 W Papago St have a pool?
No, 22556 W Papago St does not have a pool.
Does 22556 W Papago St have accessible units?
No, 22556 W Papago St does not have accessible units.
Does 22556 W Papago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22556 W Papago St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22556 W Papago St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22556 W Papago St does not have units with air conditioning.

