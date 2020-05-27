All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 22407 W Morning Glory St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
22407 W Morning Glory St
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

22407 W Morning Glory St

22407 West Morning Glory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22407 West Morning Glory Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Furnished 2 bed, 2 bath home in the amazing Adult Community of Sundance Village.Great room floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath and bonus room. Gorgeous flooring throughout, custom paint, eat-in kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry, granite coutertops, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath. Sit and relax on the front porch or enjoy the beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio and view fencing. You won't be disappointed. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22407 W Morning Glory St have any available units?
22407 W Morning Glory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22407 W Morning Glory St have?
Some of 22407 W Morning Glory St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22407 W Morning Glory St currently offering any rent specials?
22407 W Morning Glory St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22407 W Morning Glory St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22407 W Morning Glory St is pet friendly.
Does 22407 W Morning Glory St offer parking?
Yes, 22407 W Morning Glory St offers parking.
Does 22407 W Morning Glory St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22407 W Morning Glory St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22407 W Morning Glory St have a pool?
No, 22407 W Morning Glory St does not have a pool.
Does 22407 W Morning Glory St have accessible units?
No, 22407 W Morning Glory St does not have accessible units.
Does 22407 W Morning Glory St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22407 W Morning Glory St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College