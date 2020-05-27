22407 W Morning Glory St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Furnished 2 bed, 2 bath home in the amazing Adult Community of Sundance Village.Great room floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath and bonus room. Gorgeous flooring throughout, custom paint, eat-in kitchen with upgraded maple cabinetry, granite coutertops, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bath. Sit and relax on the front porch or enjoy the beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio and view fencing. You won't be disappointed. Landscaping included.