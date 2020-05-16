22261 W MOONLIGHT Path

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

**APPROVED APPLICATION-WILL GO PENDING ASAP; NO MORE SHOWINGS WILL BE ALLOWED**Fully remodeled-3 bedroom/2-bathroom house ready for immediate move-in! BRAND NEW tile flooring throughout, granite counters, interior & exterior paint, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, blinds & front yard landscape. RV gate plus standard gate lead to large backyard.1 dog may be accepted, however this rental does not allow cats. Income must reflect 3x the amount of the monthly rent; no rental judgements or evictions. Tenant to verify all facts & figures. No Section 8.