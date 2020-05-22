22025 W Gardenia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SHORT TERM ONLY MUST END 08.31.20; Need the space? Well look no more...this beautiful home is perfect! This popular & spacious 4 BR floor plan has it all. Open kitchen with eating area plus sit up bar, large living room area plus huge loft upstairs that could be 'mans cave', kids play room, or just right for that extra entertainment destination. One bedroom downstairs is perfect for someone who needs his/her space. Beautiful Pebble-tec pool to cool down with during the hot summer months. 2 car garage, park just across the street. ALL appliances & pool service INCLUDED!!! NO PETS! To view the home please call or text Tracy Blackmon, REALTOR/Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677