All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 22025 W Gardenia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
22025 W Gardenia Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

22025 W Gardenia Dr

22025 West Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22025 West Gardenia Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SHORT TERM ONLY MUST END 08.31.20; Need the space? Well look no more...this beautiful home is perfect! This popular & spacious 4 BR floor plan has it all. Open kitchen with eating area plus sit up bar, large living room area plus huge loft upstairs that could be 'mans cave', kids play room, or just right for that extra entertainment destination. One bedroom downstairs is perfect for someone who needs his/her space. Beautiful Pebble-tec pool to cool down with during the hot summer months. 2 car garage, park just across the street. ALL appliances & pool service INCLUDED!!! NO PETS! To view the home please call or text Tracy Blackmon, REALTOR/Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22025 W Gardenia Dr have any available units?
22025 W Gardenia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22025 W Gardenia Dr have?
Some of 22025 W Gardenia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22025 W Gardenia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22025 W Gardenia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22025 W Gardenia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22025 W Gardenia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22025 W Gardenia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22025 W Gardenia Dr does offer parking.
Does 22025 W Gardenia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22025 W Gardenia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22025 W Gardenia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 22025 W Gardenia Dr has a pool.
Does 22025 W Gardenia Dr have accessible units?
No, 22025 W Gardenia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22025 W Gardenia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22025 W Gardenia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College