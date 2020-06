Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

RATES ARE MAY TO SEPT $1,800 PER MONTH, OCT TO DEC $2,500.00 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful new home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floorplan. Large open kitchen that opens to living room and eat in area. Large master bath with double sinks and walk in snail shower. The backyard has a built in fireplace to enjoy the AZ winter nights. All this and more in the resort style living of Sun City Festival.