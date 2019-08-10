21217 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

Brand-new beautiful home located in the master-planned community of Sienna Hills. The sparkling white kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite countertops which opens to the tiled dining and living room areas. The master retreat includes double sinks and a large walk-in closet. A new washer and dryer are located in a separate alcove close to the 2-car garage. A low maintenance desert landscape adds curb appeal and is maintained by a drip sprinkler system.Sienna Hills is a family friendly community with a pool and fitness center for its residents. The home is located close to the community park, and the well-regarded Odyssey Prep elementary school. The White Tank mountains and Skyline Regional Park are only a short distance away. Closer to home, Sienna Hills offers more than 20 miles of hiking and biking trails. There is easy access to the 10 and 303 freeways. Come make this beautiful new house your new home!