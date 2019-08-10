All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated August 10 2019

21217 W HOLLY Street

21217 W Holly St
Location

21217 W Holly St, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Brand-new beautiful home located in the master-planned community of Sienna Hills. The sparkling white kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite countertops which opens to the tiled dining and living room areas. The master retreat includes double sinks and a large walk-in closet. A new washer and dryer are located in a separate alcove close to the 2-car garage. A low maintenance desert landscape adds curb appeal and is maintained by a drip sprinkler system.Sienna Hills is a family friendly community with a pool and fitness center for its residents. The home is located close to the community park, and the well-regarded Odyssey Prep elementary school. The White Tank mountains and Skyline Regional Park are only a short distance away. Closer to home, Sienna Hills offers more than 20 miles of hiking and biking trails. There is easy access to the 10 and 303 freeways. Come make this beautiful new house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21217 W HOLLY Street have any available units?
21217 W HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21217 W HOLLY Street have?
Some of 21217 W HOLLY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21217 W HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
21217 W HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21217 W HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 21217 W HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21217 W HOLLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 21217 W HOLLY Street offers parking.
Does 21217 W HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21217 W HOLLY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21217 W HOLLY Street have a pool?
Yes, 21217 W HOLLY Street has a pool.
Does 21217 W HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 21217 W HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21217 W HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21217 W HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
