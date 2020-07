Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

March Move in Special, call for details. This is A Must see!! Beautiful Rental Home ! Great Location!! Easy Access from I10-and to the 303- 4bd 2.5 Bath with nice size upstairs Loft! other room downstairs + 1/2 bath. Great room open to kitchen with Upgraded Appliances , GAS STOVE, and Granite Countertops with Kitchen Island. All tile downstairs , Covered back Patio with Mountain Views! All Appliances included!