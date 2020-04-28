All apartments in Buckeye
21060 W Elm Way Ct
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

21060 W Elm Way Ct

21060 W Elm Way Ct · No Longer Available
Location

21060 W Elm Way Ct, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available NOW***
Home enjoy this nicely appointed Ashton Woods St Andrew Home. It offers 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths, plus a Den. One bedroom and a full bath is located on the first level, could make a great guest quarters. Large Master suit w/Walk-In Closet, Separate Tub/Shower. The backyard is professionally designed with pavers and desert-scape. This home is located near main street and not too far from the elementary school.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent.

** Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #910498

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

