21060 W Elm Way Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available NOW***

Home enjoy this nicely appointed Ashton Woods St Andrew Home. It offers 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths, plus a Den. One bedroom and a full bath is located on the first level, could make a great guest quarters. Large Master suit w/Walk-In Closet, Separate Tub/Shower. The backyard is professionally designed with pavers and desert-scape. This home is located near main street and not too far from the elementary school.

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent.



** Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #910498