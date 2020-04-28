21060 W Elm Way Ct

Amenities
***Available NOW***
Home enjoy this nicely appointed Ashton Woods St Andrew Home. It offers 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths, plus a Den. One bedroom and a full bath is located on the first level, could make a great guest quarters. Large Master suit w/Walk-In Closet, Separate Tub/Shower. The backyard is professionally designed with pavers and desert-scape. This home is located near main street and not too far from the elementary school.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent.
** Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #910498