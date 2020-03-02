21049 W WYCLIFF Drive

Amenities

Light & bright, open & airy, great room style home with incredible multi-slide door leading out to covered patio & open courtyard. Very popular 4-pillar Mediterranean villa exterior! The pretty kitchen features staggered maple cabinets in Chicory, granite counters, tiled backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. This home also features soft water pre-plumb, wood stair rails with black iron spindles, two-tone interior paint, 20''X20'' tile flooring plus upgrade carpet & pad. The Verrado community features incredible amenities including two pools, 50 parks, lights, bike and walking trails, hiking in the White Tank Mountains the Raven 18-hole Golf course, outstanding Verrado schools and amazing community events, including Music On Main.