Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

21049 W WYCLIFF Drive

21049 West Wycliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21049 West Wycliff Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Light & bright, open & airy, great room style home with incredible multi-slide door leading out to covered patio & open courtyard. Very popular 4-pillar Mediterranean villa exterior! The pretty kitchen features staggered maple cabinets in Chicory, granite counters, tiled backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. This home also features soft water pre-plumb, wood stair rails with black iron spindles, two-tone interior paint, 20''X20'' tile flooring plus upgrade carpet & pad. The Verrado community features incredible amenities including two pools, 50 parks, lights, bike and walking trails, hiking in the White Tank Mountains the Raven 18-hole Golf course, outstanding Verrado schools and amazing community events, including Music On Main.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive have any available units?
21049 W WYCLIFF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive have?
Some of 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21049 W WYCLIFF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive offers parking.
Does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive has a pool.
Does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive have accessible units?
No, 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21049 W WYCLIFF Drive has units with dishwashers.

