20955 W HAMILTON Street

20955 West Hamilton Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Verrado
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful Pinnacle West home in the desirable community of Verrado. A corner lot home with 3 car garage and a wrap around front porch and covered patio with beautiful views. Upstairs includes an enormous master bedroom suite with double sinks separate shower and bath along with two additional bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs a beautiful breakfast area upgraded kitchen appliances with granite counter tops and tiled backs plash. Also a comfortable family room on lower level. Walking distance to new Heritage community swim pool and new K-8 Heritage school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
