Buckeye, AZ
20955 W HAMILTON Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

20955 W HAMILTON Street

20955 West Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

20955 West Hamilton Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Pinnacle West home in the desirable community of Verrado. A corner lot home with 3 car garage and a wrap around front porch and covered patio with beautiful views. Upstairs includes an enormous master bedroom suite with double sinks separate shower and bath along with two additional bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs a beautiful breakfast area upgraded kitchen appliances with granite counter tops and tiled backs plash. Also a comfortable family room on lower level. Walking distance to new Heritage community swim pool and new K-8 Heritage school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20955 W HAMILTON Street have any available units?
20955 W HAMILTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20955 W HAMILTON Street have?
Some of 20955 W HAMILTON Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20955 W HAMILTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
20955 W HAMILTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20955 W HAMILTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 20955 W HAMILTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20955 W HAMILTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 20955 W HAMILTON Street offers parking.
Does 20955 W HAMILTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20955 W HAMILTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20955 W HAMILTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 20955 W HAMILTON Street has a pool.
Does 20955 W HAMILTON Street have accessible units?
No, 20955 W HAMILTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20955 W HAMILTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20955 W HAMILTON Street has units with dishwashers.
