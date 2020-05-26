20955 W HAMILTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Pinnacle West home in the desirable community of Verrado. A corner lot home with 3 car garage and a wrap around front porch and covered patio with beautiful views. Upstairs includes an enormous master bedroom suite with double sinks separate shower and bath along with two additional bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs a beautiful breakfast area upgraded kitchen appliances with granite counter tops and tiled backs plash. Also a comfortable family room on lower level. Walking distance to new Heritage community swim pool and new K-8 Heritage school.