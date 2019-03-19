20919 West White Rock Road

Amenities

Available for move in 11/16/2018. Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home in the beautiful community of Verrado. This home is practically brand new being built in 2017 and shows it. The front door leads to a grassy courtyard so no traffic out of your front door which is great for the kids. The bright and open living area leads to the eat-in kitchen which has granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom and bath which leads to the amazing balcony that overlooks the the courtyard and has mountain views. There is also a loft at the top of the stairs as well as a laundry room with high end washer &amp; dryer included. The other 2 bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the master as is a full bathroom. 2 car garage And pets are welcome with a deposit. You will also have access to Heritage Swim Park which is breathtaking..This home is a must see and wont last long so schedule a showing today.