20869 W Glen St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Amazing rental opportunity in this beautiful 4-bed, 2-bath property within the luxurious resort-style community of Verrado! This open floor plan has travertine flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and two-tone paint throughout! The kitchen has lots of cabinets, a breakfast bar, large pantry, gas range, upgraded faucet and stainless appliances. Master is equipped with double sinks and spacious walk in closet. Out back you will find a good-sized covered patio, extended with pavers alongside a grassy play area. Along with all of this you will enjoy the lively and active lifestyle afforded in the Verrado community! Call today for a viewing!