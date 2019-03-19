All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 20869 W Glen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20869 W Glen St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20869 W Glen St

20869 West Glen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20869 West Glen Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Amazing rental opportunity in this beautiful 4-bed, 2-bath property within the luxurious resort-style community of Verrado! This open floor plan has travertine flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and two-tone paint throughout! The kitchen has lots of cabinets, a breakfast bar, large pantry, gas range, upgraded faucet and stainless appliances. Master is equipped with double sinks and spacious walk in closet. Out back you will find a good-sized covered patio, extended with pavers alongside a grassy play area. Along with all of this you will enjoy the lively and active lifestyle afforded in the Verrado community! Call today for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20869 W Glen St have any available units?
20869 W Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20869 W Glen St have?
Some of 20869 W Glen St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20869 W Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
20869 W Glen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20869 W Glen St pet-friendly?
No, 20869 W Glen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20869 W Glen St offer parking?
Yes, 20869 W Glen St does offer parking.
Does 20869 W Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20869 W Glen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20869 W Glen St have a pool?
Yes, 20869 W Glen St has a pool.
Does 20869 W Glen St have accessible units?
No, 20869 W Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 20869 W Glen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20869 W Glen St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College