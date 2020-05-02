20811 W PROSPECTOR Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upgraded 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 3 car garage home in Verrado! Fantastic location in the heart of the Main St. District! Kitchen features 42'' upgraded cabinets, large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, built-in microwave & gas cooktop. Formal living & dining area. Gas fireplace in the family room. Spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, 2 separate vanities, garden tub, separate walk-in shower & separate exit to the patio. Premium lot borders a walking path. North/south exposure. Enjoy the wonderful community amenities that Verrado has to offer: excelling schools, community pools, walking & biking trails, golf courses, neighborhood parks, quaint hometown feel with businesses and restaurants, all within walking distance!