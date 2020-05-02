All apartments in Buckeye
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20811 W PROSPECTOR Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

20811 W PROSPECTOR Way

20811 West Prospector Way · No Longer Available
Location

20811 West Prospector Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 3 car garage home in Verrado! Fantastic location in the heart of the Main St. District! Kitchen features 42'' upgraded cabinets, large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wall oven, built-in microwave & gas cooktop. Formal living & dining area. Gas fireplace in the family room. Spacious master suite features a walk-in closet, 2 separate vanities, garden tub, separate walk-in shower & separate exit to the patio. Premium lot borders a walking path. North/south exposure. Enjoy the wonderful community amenities that Verrado has to offer: excelling schools, community pools, walking & biking trails, golf courses, neighborhood parks, quaint hometown feel with businesses and restaurants, all within walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way have any available units?
20811 W PROSPECTOR Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way have?
Some of 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way currently offering any rent specials?
20811 W PROSPECTOR Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way pet-friendly?
No, 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way offer parking?
Yes, 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way offers parking.
Does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way have a pool?
Yes, 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way has a pool.
Does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way have accessible units?
No, 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20811 W PROSPECTOR Way has units with dishwashers.

