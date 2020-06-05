All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

20466 W LOST CREEK Drive

20466 West Lost Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

20466 West Lost Creek Drive East, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
**Pool, ***Huge Heated Spa** 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath. One is like a Casita with a small Kitchen and a Large room! Master Bedroom Downstairs! Corner lot! Huge hot tub flows down lazy river and over waterfall into the pool. Separate building by the pool can be used for storage. Firepit with benches, extended front porch, Courtyard. Upstairs has full mother-in-law suite with dedicated kitchen & bathroom! Inside features engineered oak floors, 18'' diagonal tile, custom paint, upgraded light fixtures, & gas fireplace. Kitchen features Silestone counters, Stainless steel double ovens, Gas stove, Stone backsplash & Cherry Cabinets. Loft. Plantation shutters, Surround sound. Too much to list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive have any available units?
20466 W LOST CREEK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive have?
Some of 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20466 W LOST CREEK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive offers parking.
Does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20466 W LOST CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.

