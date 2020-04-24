All apartments in Buckeye
20319 N 264TH Avenue
20319 N 264TH Avenue

20319 North 264th Avenue · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20319 North 264th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2527 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020. Beautiful highly upgraded former model home on the golf course with a pool! The Parada model features 2 bedrooms, 2,5 bath and a large open floor plan. Large kitchen with breakfast and everything you'll need to enjoy your stay. Wet bar and open concept great for gatherings. Large master bath with equally a large master bath with tub and shower. Beautiful views from the windows and when you're enjoying the AZ weather. Pool, putting green, BBQ and outdoor fireplace. Come relax in this resort style community. Troon golf course, restaurant and all community amenities! You will truly enjoy your stay in this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20319 N 264TH Avenue have any available units?
20319 N 264TH Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20319 N 264TH Avenue have?
Some of 20319 N 264TH Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20319 N 264TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20319 N 264TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20319 N 264TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20319 N 264TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20319 N 264TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20319 N 264TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20319 N 264TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20319 N 264TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20319 N 264TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20319 N 264TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 20319 N 264TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20319 N 264TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20319 N 264TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20319 N 264TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
