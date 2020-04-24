20319 N 264TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

RATES ARE MAY-SEPT. $2200.00 PER MONTH, OCT-DEC $3000.00 PER MONTH, JAN-APRIL $3,800.00 PER MONTH..HOME IS RENTED FROM APRIL 1ST 2020 TO SEPT. 30TH,2020. Beautiful highly upgraded former model home on the golf course with a pool! The Parada model features 2 bedrooms, 2,5 bath and a large open floor plan. Large kitchen with breakfast and everything you'll need to enjoy your stay. Wet bar and open concept great for gatherings. Large master bath with equally a large master bath with tub and shower. Beautiful views from the windows and when you're enjoying the AZ weather. Pool, putting green, BBQ and outdoor fireplace. Come relax in this resort style community. Troon golf course, restaurant and all community amenities! You will truly enjoy your stay in this home!