Buckeye, AZ
20258 W Desert Bloom St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

20258 W Desert Bloom St

20258 West Desert Bloom Street · No Longer Available
Buckeye
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

20258 West Desert Bloom Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Horizons is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Horizons is available for immediate move in! This single level home features vaulted ceilings, diagonal tile, stainless steel appliances (with a gas stove), washer and dryer, granite counter tops, ceiling fans through out, 42 in upgraded kitchen cabinets, and double sinks and an over sized walk in shower in the master bath. the backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. This property is on a corner lot and is close to schools, parks, trails, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5330453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20258 W Desert Bloom St have any available units?
20258 W Desert Bloom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20258 W Desert Bloom St have?
Some of 20258 W Desert Bloom St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20258 W Desert Bloom St currently offering any rent specials?
20258 W Desert Bloom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20258 W Desert Bloom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20258 W Desert Bloom St is pet friendly.
Does 20258 W Desert Bloom St offer parking?
No, 20258 W Desert Bloom St does not offer parking.
Does 20258 W Desert Bloom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20258 W Desert Bloom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20258 W Desert Bloom St have a pool?
No, 20258 W Desert Bloom St does not have a pool.
Does 20258 W Desert Bloom St have accessible units?
No, 20258 W Desert Bloom St does not have accessible units.
Does 20258 W Desert Bloom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20258 W Desert Bloom St does not have units with dishwashers.

