20258 W Desert Bloom St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Horizons is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Horizons is available for immediate move in! This single level home features vaulted ceilings, diagonal tile, stainless steel appliances (with a gas stove), washer and dryer, granite counter tops, ceiling fans through out, 42 in upgraded kitchen cabinets, and double sinks and an over sized walk in shower in the master bath. the backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. This property is on a corner lot and is close to schools, parks, trails, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5330453)