Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME! Magnificent home and floor plan. Very popular home with an open plan and the master bedroom downstairs. Plan enters to a combined formal living and dining area as well as a den. Once you reach the soaring ceilings of the kitchen to great room area you will also notice a wonderful loft retreat upstairs. The second floor also has three more bedrooms. Nicely upgraded throughout with tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and great touches at every turn. 3 car garage, Absolutely move-in ready and exceptionally clean. One of the nicest homes in the area for the money. View lot that backs up to common area. Private yard. Worth the look!