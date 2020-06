Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

HOME IS RENTED FROM MARCH 22ND TO SEPT. 30, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful Fiesta model in the highly desired Sun City Festival. Rare unfurnished full time rental or short term while your home is being built. This home is highly upgraded and features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den! Lovely backyard to enjoy the AZ weather. Three car garage for your cars, golf cart or SXS. Close to the Sage center, restaurant, and golf course. Come enjoy resort style living.