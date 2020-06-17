19758 W WASHINGTON Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas range, granite countertops, tile floors in main living area, tankless water heater, nicely upgraded everywhere you look!! Nicely landscaped front and back yard, SEE THE PICTURES!! Total move in costs $1854 plus deposit along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600