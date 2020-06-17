All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19758 W WASHINGTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19758 W WASHINGTON Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

19758 W WASHINGTON Street

19758 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19758 West Washington Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas range, granite countertops, tile floors in main living area, tankless water heater, nicely upgraded everywhere you look!! Nicely landscaped front and back yard, SEE THE PICTURES!! Total move in costs $1854 plus deposit along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street have any available units?
19758 W WASHINGTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street have?
Some of 19758 W WASHINGTON Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19758 W WASHINGTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
19758 W WASHINGTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19758 W WASHINGTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 19758 W WASHINGTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street offer parking?
No, 19758 W WASHINGTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19758 W WASHINGTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street have a pool?
No, 19758 W WASHINGTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street have accessible units?
No, 19758 W WASHINGTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19758 W WASHINGTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19758 W WASHINGTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College