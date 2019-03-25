All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:09 PM

1969 N 212TH Lane

1969 North 212th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1969 North 212th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous New Build 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Sienna Hills! This recently updated home is available for immediate move in and is very energy efficient! Home feautures tile flooring through out the kitchen and living room area, seperate family room area, open kitchen With kitchen island, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, and a pantry! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with full master bathroom, double sink vanity, walk in shower, master walk in closet, ceiling fans, and a easy to maintain front and back yard! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, fitness center, trails, parks and so much more! Dont miss out on this beautiful home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 N 212TH Lane have any available units?
1969 N 212TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1969 N 212TH Lane have?
Some of 1969 N 212TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 N 212TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1969 N 212TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 N 212TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1969 N 212TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1969 N 212TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1969 N 212TH Lane offers parking.
Does 1969 N 212TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1969 N 212TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 N 212TH Lane have a pool?
No, 1969 N 212TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1969 N 212TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 1969 N 212TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 N 212TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1969 N 212TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
