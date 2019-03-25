1969 N 212TH Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous New Build 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Sienna Hills! This recently updated home is available for immediate move in and is very energy efficient! Home feautures tile flooring through out the kitchen and living room area, seperate family room area, open kitchen With kitchen island, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, and a pantry! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with full master bathroom, double sink vanity, walk in shower, master walk in closet, ceiling fans, and a easy to maintain front and back yard! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground, fitness center, trails, parks and so much more! Dont miss out on this beautiful home it will go fast! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*