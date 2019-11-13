1563 S 227TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate home. Painted 2 tone home waiting for someone to ''make it home''. Very private backyard with single story homes on each side providing privacy to enjoy the beautiful sparkling fenced pool. Basic Pool Service included. Grassy area in back as well. Painted garage floor. Refrigerator included. Laminate wood floors and much more. Close to shopping and amenities.