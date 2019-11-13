1563 S 227TH Avenue

1563 South 227th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326 Sundance
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate home. Painted 2 tone home waiting for someone to ''make it home''. Very private backyard with single story homes on each side providing privacy to enjoy the beautiful sparkling fenced pool. Basic Pool Service included. Grassy area in back as well. Painted garage floor. Refrigerator included. Laminate wood floors and much more. Close to shopping and amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
