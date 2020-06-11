1361 S 225th Lane

This home is priced well for quick occupancy. Wood flooring in living and bedroom areas of home. Walls have newly painted with custom desert color throughout. Walk-in closet and ceiling fan in master bedroom. Kitchen has breakfast bar and eat in area (tiled). Back yard has grass and large patio area. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. SHOW ANY TIME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
