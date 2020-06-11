1361 S 225th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This home is priced well for quick occupancy. Wood flooring in living and bedroom areas of home. Walls have newly painted with custom desert color throughout. Walk-in closet and ceiling fan in master bedroom. Kitchen has breakfast bar and eat in area (tiled). Back yard has grass and large patio area. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. Application fee is $50.00 per adult occupant. SHOW ANY TIME.