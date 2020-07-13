Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

11 Apartments under $800 for rent in Avondale, AZ

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Results within 10 miles of Avondale
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$750
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
702 sqft
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
3810 N Maryvale Pkwy
3810 North Maryvale Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$700
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Graybriar Condominiums in Phoenix, Arizona offer a world of convenience and comfort at an affordable price.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Urban 55
5038 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$725
URBAN 55- STUDIOS - Property Id: 303059 URBAN 55 APTS IS LEASING ON STUDIOS!! COM ON DOWN AND CHECK US OUT TODAY!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303059 Property Id 303059 (RLNE5869000)

July 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Avondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Avondale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,029 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Avondale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

