43325 N HEAVENLY Way

Come and move in to your own home in the popular Anthem Community. A lovely floor plan with 4 bedrooms and a den. Master Bedroom downstairs and a kitchen that opens into the family room. Pocket park close by to the home. Easy access to shopping and the freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
