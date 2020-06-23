43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive

Amenities

4BDR, 2BA home with a pool and a view in Anthem Parkside! Very popular Holiday floor plan on an amazing view lot. Living room, dining room and family room with a gas fireplace! Kitchen upgrades include stainless appliances, gas range, stainless sink and faucet, granicrete counters, carpet in formal areas, vinyl plank flooring in family room and master bedroom, 18'' tile floors in all the right places and two-tone paint. Light and bright with neutral colors. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans, very clean. Heated pebble tech pool with variable speed pump. The DESERT WASH and MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the back patio are amazing. Enjoy the benefits of solar: low electric bills. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. NO CATS, small dog under 20lb ok. COME AND SEE!