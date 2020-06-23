All apartments in Anthem
43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive
Last updated September 3 2019

43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive

43017 North Vista Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43017 North Vista Hills Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4BDR, 2BA home with a pool and a view in Anthem Parkside! Very popular Holiday floor plan on an amazing view lot. Living room, dining room and family room with a gas fireplace! Kitchen upgrades include stainless appliances, gas range, stainless sink and faucet, granicrete counters, carpet in formal areas, vinyl plank flooring in family room and master bedroom, 18'' tile floors in all the right places and two-tone paint. Light and bright with neutral colors. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans, very clean. Heated pebble tech pool with variable speed pump. The DESERT WASH and MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the back patio are amazing. Enjoy the benefits of solar: low electric bills. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. NO CATS, small dog under 20lb ok. COME AND SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have any available units?
43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have?
Some of 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive does offer parking.
Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive has a pool.
Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43017 N VISTA HILLS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
