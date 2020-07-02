All apartments in Anthem
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

42955 N Voyage Trail

42955 North Voyage Trail · No Longer Available
Location

42955 North Voyage Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The perfect home for a family and a pet! Solar lease affords you cooler nights!! Solar paid by landlord, and you reap the benefits. Eat in kitchen, bright and spacious.New granite/quartz counters in kitchen and baths. Enormous master bedroom, and secondary bedrooms. Most desired great room floor plan dining room, eat in kitchen overlooks great room, efficient gorgeous plantation shutters, Lovely large backyard with grass, backs up to green belt. All appliances, water softener included. Enjoy all of Anthem amenities: Gym, pools, parks, trails, shopping & dining. No place like home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42955 N Voyage Trail have any available units?
42955 N Voyage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 42955 N Voyage Trail have?
Some of 42955 N Voyage Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42955 N Voyage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
42955 N Voyage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42955 N Voyage Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 42955 N Voyage Trail is pet friendly.
Does 42955 N Voyage Trail offer parking?
No, 42955 N Voyage Trail does not offer parking.
Does 42955 N Voyage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42955 N Voyage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42955 N Voyage Trail have a pool?
Yes, 42955 N Voyage Trail has a pool.
Does 42955 N Voyage Trail have accessible units?
No, 42955 N Voyage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 42955 N Voyage Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42955 N Voyage Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 42955 N Voyage Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 42955 N Voyage Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

