42955 N Voyage Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The perfect home for a family and a pet! Solar lease affords you cooler nights!! Solar paid by landlord, and you reap the benefits. Eat in kitchen, bright and spacious.New granite/quartz counters in kitchen and baths. Enormous master bedroom, and secondary bedrooms. Most desired great room floor plan dining room, eat in kitchen overlooks great room, efficient gorgeous plantation shutters, Lovely large backyard with grass, backs up to green belt. All appliances, water softener included. Enjoy all of Anthem amenities: Gym, pools, parks, trails, shopping & dining. No place like home.