This well laid out open floor plan includes a large DOWNSTAIRS MASTER along with an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath. Open kitchen with Granite, Island, double viking ovens, cook top and lots of cabinets. Upstairs enjoy a spacious loft, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. A newly improved backyard features artificial turf, pavers and a fire pit with seating for entertaining that backs to a wash!