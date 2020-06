Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled/freshly painted four bedroom 2 bathroom with large private backyard. Enjoy incredible fine finishes in the kitchen including granite, custom backsplash and all stainless appliances including refrigerator. Rent includes solar so savings on power bill which equates to your monthly bill ranging from only $30-$70/mo (depending on past bills and dependent actual usage).