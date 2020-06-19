All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:30 AM

41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court

41714 North Signal Hill Court · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse. Home features a large gourmet kitchen, granite counters, new GE appliances, gas cooktop, furniture style upgraded cabinetry, island and walk-in butler's pantry. Tech center is next to the kitchen. The private backyard has a heated, self-cleaning pool & spa and built-in BBQ on a wash lot with mountain views. Den has French doors. Large master suite has sitting area, walk-in closet, granite counters, separate vanities, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Plantation shutters, water softener and RO system. Freshly painted, new carpet and vacation ready! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have any available units?
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have?
Some of 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court currently offering any rent specials?
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court pet-friendly?
No, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court offer parking?
Yes, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court does offer parking.
Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have a pool?
Yes, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court has a pool.
Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have accessible units?
No, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity