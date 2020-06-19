41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse. Home features a large gourmet kitchen, granite counters, new GE appliances, gas cooktop, furniture style upgraded cabinetry, island and walk-in butler's pantry. Tech center is next to the kitchen. The private backyard has a heated, self-cleaning pool & spa and built-in BBQ on a wash lot with mountain views. Den has French doors. Large master suite has sitting area, walk-in closet, granite counters, separate vanities, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Plantation shutters, water softener and RO system. Freshly painted, new carpet and vacation ready! NO PETS!