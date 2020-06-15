All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail

41614 North Panther Creek Trail · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool. Gorgeous desert and distant mountain views. Remote-controlled water feature and misting system. Beautifully renovated landscaping. New kitchen appliances & BBQ Grill! New stone accents on fireplace and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan with lots of upgrades! 6-month minimum lease for access to Club amenities and/or Community Center. (Tenant to pay $350 and/or $75 transfer fees respectively.) Just pack your suitcase to enjoy your vacation in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have any available units?
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have?
Some of 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail offer parking?
Yes, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail does offer parking.
Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have a pool?
Yes, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail has a pool.
Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have accessible units?
No, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
