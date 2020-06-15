41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool. Gorgeous desert and distant mountain views. Remote-controlled water feature and misting system. Beautifully renovated landscaping. New kitchen appliances & BBQ Grill! New stone accents on fireplace and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan with lots of upgrades! 6-month minimum lease for access to Club amenities and/or Community Center. (Tenant to pay $350 and/or $75 transfer fees respectively.) Just pack your suitcase to enjoy your vacation in this beautiful home!