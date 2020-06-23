All apartments in Anthem
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM

41440 N BENT CREEK Way

41440 North Bent Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

41440 North Bent Creek Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NOW AVAILABLE. Unfurnished rental. Beautiful Telluride Model. Open Kitchen to Dining and Family Area. Master has view of Mountain area as does the backyard. Sharp 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the guard gated Anthem Country Club. Upgraded Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Floor Tile in all the right places. Master has separate tub and shower. Close to Ironwood Country Club, with pool, spa, fitness center, restaurant and 18 holes of golf course. Enjoy The Persimmon Country Club, with an additional 18 holes of golf, restaurant, pool, spa and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have any available units?
41440 N BENT CREEK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have?
Some of 41440 N BENT CREEK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41440 N BENT CREEK Way currently offering any rent specials?
41440 N BENT CREEK Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41440 N BENT CREEK Way pet-friendly?
No, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way offer parking?
Yes, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way does offer parking.
Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have a pool?
Yes, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way has a pool.
Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have accessible units?
No, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41440 N BENT CREEK Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41440 N BENT CREEK Way does not have units with air conditioning.
