41440 N BENT CREEK Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

NOW AVAILABLE. Unfurnished rental. Beautiful Telluride Model. Open Kitchen to Dining and Family Area. Master has view of Mountain area as does the backyard. Sharp 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the guard gated Anthem Country Club. Upgraded Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances. Floor Tile in all the right places. Master has separate tub and shower. Close to Ironwood Country Club, with pool, spa, fitness center, restaurant and 18 holes of golf course. Enjoy The Persimmon Country Club, with an additional 18 holes of golf, restaurant, pool, spa and fitness center.