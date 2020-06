Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

DON'T MISS THIS LOVELY FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF ANTHEM. FOUR BEDROOMS & A JACK N JILL BATHROOM. BOTH A FAMILY & A LIVING ROOM OFFERS SPACE TO SPREAD OUT. CEILING FANS IN ALL OF THE BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH FEATURES SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK.ANTHEM FEATURES A FUN WATER PARK, COMMUNITY POOLS, SPAS, FITNESS CENTER, RUNNING AND WALKING TRAILS - ALL WITHIN MINUTES FROM THIS NICE PROPERTY.. THANK YOU FOR SHOWING!