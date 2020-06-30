All apartments in Anthem
40825 N Majesty Court

40825 North Majesty Way · No Longer Available
Location

40825 North Majesty Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic and centralized location within the award winning community of Anthem! Very quiet culdesac street as well as wash lot offers quiet and privacy yet in the middle of all the conveniences of the community! Three bed 2 bath home with a 3 car garage, RV gate, and large back yard with a view fence to the desert wash! Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the main bedrooms. Master suite features dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. Anthem trail system is a few steps from the front door where they lead to the many community parks, schools and Anthem Community Center! Ample parking with the three car garage and large driveway. One small dog allowed on owners approval! You simply cannot beat the location and these features for this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40825 N Majesty Court have any available units?
40825 N Majesty Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40825 N Majesty Court have?
Some of 40825 N Majesty Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40825 N Majesty Court currently offering any rent specials?
40825 N Majesty Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40825 N Majesty Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 40825 N Majesty Court is pet friendly.
Does 40825 N Majesty Court offer parking?
Yes, 40825 N Majesty Court offers parking.
Does 40825 N Majesty Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40825 N Majesty Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40825 N Majesty Court have a pool?
No, 40825 N Majesty Court does not have a pool.
Does 40825 N Majesty Court have accessible units?
No, 40825 N Majesty Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40825 N Majesty Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40825 N Majesty Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40825 N Majesty Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40825 N Majesty Court does not have units with air conditioning.

