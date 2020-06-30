40825 N Majesty Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic and centralized location within the award winning community of Anthem! Very quiet culdesac street as well as wash lot offers quiet and privacy yet in the middle of all the conveniences of the community! Three bed 2 bath home with a 3 car garage, RV gate, and large back yard with a view fence to the desert wash! Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the main bedrooms. Master suite features dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk in closet. Anthem trail system is a few steps from the front door where they lead to the many community parks, schools and Anthem Community Center! Ample parking with the three car garage and large driveway. One small dog allowed on owners approval! You simply cannot beat the location and these features for this price!