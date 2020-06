Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Popular Holiday model with 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal living and dining plus family room all on a single level. Just around the corner from shopping, dining and award-winning Gavilan Peak K-8 school. Upgraded tile, security doors on front and back patio. Blinds and drapes, soft water system, ceiling fans in all rooms, surround sound, and recently replaced water heater. Peaceful desert backyard and extended patio. Epoxy garage floor with built-in storage cabinets.